Manav Kaul unveils first look from Saina Nehwal biopic, shuttler calls it ‘amazing’

Manav Kaul has unveiled his first look from the Saina Nehwal biopic in which he plays Parineeti Chopra’s coach.

bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Manav Kaul will be seen as Parineeti Chopra’s coach in the Saina Nehwal biopic.
Manav Kaul will be seen as Parineeti Chopra’s coach in the Saina Nehwal biopic.
         

Actor Manav Kaul is currently shooting for the Saina Nehwal biopic with Parineeti Chopra and has shared his first look from the film. Manav plays Saina’s coach in the film and fits the role in the picture.

Sharing the look on Instagram, Manav wrote, “My first look as @nehwalsaina ‘a Coach (respect) #SainaNehwalBiopic ... hard working @parineetichopra as Saina Nehwal... Directed by #AmoleGupte Produced by @itsbhushankumarofficial @tseries.official @tseriesfilms.”

 

Among the first ones to give a thumbs up to Manav was the ace shuttler herself. Saina Nehwal wrote, “Amazing“ in the comments section. Manav thanked her saying, “@nehwalsaina you have an amazing story to tell ... I feel very lucky to be part of #sainanehwalbiopic thank you ... respect.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Me. All day everyday nowadays🏸

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Meanwhile, Parineeti is recuperating from a muscle injury, which she suffered on the sets of the film. The actor has been documenting her physiotherapy sessions on social media.

She uploaded a video on her Twitter handle on Saturday where she can be seen performing some exercises under the guidance of her physiotherapist Apoorva. “Recovery Day 1. My whole body is stiff and tight. Thanks to my physiotherapist Apoorva for taking care of me,” she captioned the video.

 

The versatile actor updated fans about her condition on Friday with a picture wherein she had a blue bandage on her neck. “Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn’t get an injury, but shit happens! Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again,” she had captioned the picture.

 

Also read: Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur join Salman Khan in celebrating Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan-Salma’s wedding anniversaries

 

After over four months of extensive badminton training, the actor has now moved to Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex for more than a fortnight to shoot as well as practice the game simultaneously. As part of her prep in order to step into the shoes of Saina, Parineeti jetted off to Hyderabad to meet the player at her home in Hyderabad.

(With ANI inputs)

