Mandira Bedi’s fab bod in latest bikini pic leaves internet impressed, asks ‘are you 47 or 16?’

Mandira Bedi’s vacation photos from Bali have left internet impressed. The actor is a fitness enthusiast.

bollywood Updated: Dec 07, 2019 18:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Mandira Bedi has shared her vacation photos from Bali.
Internet has found a new love in Mandira Bedi. The 47-year-old, known as a fitness enthusiast, has an enviably fab body and her latest photo from her Bali vacation is a case in point.

The actor and host shared sun-bathing photo from a Bali beach and wrote, “Bye bye Bali”. The actor had been sharing updates of her vacation but the latest photo left her fans gasping. Pointing out her perfect abs, a fan asked, “Are you for real,” while another wondered if she got herself customized.

 

Bye bye Bali ❣️

Mandira made her debut in Bollywood with theiconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, before which she was an established TV actor. She has appeared in Ittefaq, CID, Tashkent Files and 24 with Saaho being her latest cinematic outing.

Mother to 8-year-old Vir, she is married to filmmaker and stunt director Raj Kaushal. She occasionally shares videos of her fitness routine on Instagram. In an interview to HT, she had earlier said, “Keeping fit also keeps me mentally and emotionally balanced, and I enjoy it thoroughly. I love swimming and running. When I broke my foot, which took two months to heal, I would swim 50 laps in a 25-metre-long pool every day.”

Talking about her exercises of choice, she added, “With my various travels, I sometimes end up at hotels that don’t have a gym. In those cases I put on my running shoes and run, wherever my shoes and music take me. A good run will get my heart rate pumping and I break out into a serious sweat. That’s when I feel truly exercised.”

A fan of eating everything in moderation, she said, “When it comes to food, I’ll eat anything vegetarian. I load up on paneer, soya, moong sprouts, eggs, yogurt and almond milk for protein.”

