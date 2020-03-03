Manoj Bajpayee third-wheels Diljit Dosanjh and Ivanka Trump at Taj Mahal, photoshops himself next to Kylie Jenner

bollywood

After Diljit Dosanjh photoshopped himself into Ivanka Trump’s picture at the Taj Mahal and even got a response from her, his Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari co-star Manoj Bajpayee jumped on to the bandwagon. He went on to photoshop himself as well into the now-famous picture.

Not just this, Manoj shared a montage of pictures of Diljit and him photoshopped into the pictures of a number of prominent personalities, including Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Katy Perry and even Queen Elizabeth II.

Manoj wrote on Twitter, “Hum hai Mangal aur padenge hum sab pe bhari! @diljitdosanjh #SurajPeMangalBhari @fattysanashaikh @ZeeStudios_”.

Earlier this week, Diljit shared a picture of himself morphed into Ivanka’s photo at the Taj Mahal and joked on Twitter, “Me & Ivanka. Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda (She was after my life to take her to Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I have done?).”

Ivanka, who had joined her father and US President Donald Trump for a trip to the iconic wonder of the world last month, sportingly replied to Diljit and even thanked him for the unforgettable experience. “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!” she wrote.

Diljit was floored by Ivanka’s response and quipped, “I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop. See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure.”

On the work front, Diljit has been busy shooting for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role. Produced by Zee Studios and directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is a family comedy has an ensemble cast, including Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Supriya Pilgaonkar. It is expected to hit the theatres by the end of this year.

