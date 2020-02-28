Manu Rishi Chadha on sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium: ‘I was so happy to hug him’

bollywood

Manu Rishi Chadha, who saw the release of his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan last Friday, is now back with another entertainer, Doordarshan. The actor plays Mahie Gill’s estranged husband in the film which also stars Dolly Ahluwalia in an interesting avatar. Manu feels strongly for the film and wants the audience to give them a chance to entertain them.

“It’s important to support new producers. I have also taken less fee for the film to support a new producer at my level. We have made the entire film in the promotions budget of big films,” he says.

Doordarshan revolves around an old woman (Dolly Ahluwalia), who recovers from a coma after 20 years and is unaware of the change that has happened over the past few years in her family. The doctor suggests that she should be allowed to live in the world she believes she is in. So her whole family goes to hilarious extremes to re-create the ‘90s in present time.

Manu Rishi will also be seen in a small role in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. The actor said he would have starred in his Takadum, but the film was shelved. However, the two became friends. Talking about how he landed a role in Angrezi Medium, he reveals, “I complained to him why he didn’t call me for Angrezi Medium. He asked me to come over for a guest appearance so that we could at least start our collaboration. The scene was with Irrfan Khan. I was to hug him and was so happy to do it as he came after a long illness.”

On being asked about Irrfan’s health, he informs, “He has started working a bit and shot for Angrezi Medium in November. When you deal with such a big issue, you want to take time out for yourself. He has worked so much that he continues to be in minds and hearts of his fans.”

Not many know Manu Rishi also writes dialogues for films. He wrote dialogues for Naanu Ki Jaanu but took a break to work on his own script. “I want to tell my own stories. I now want to turn my observations into stories, pitch my scripts to producers and make films. I did a lot of work – Inside Edge, Patni Aur Woh etc and then took a break.”

