Milind Soman’s mom Usha celebrates 81st birthday in lockdown, party includes 15 push-ups, jaggery vanilla cake

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 08:17 IST

Actor and model Molind Soman’s aged mother Usha is an inspiration to many Indians. On Sunday, Milind posted a video from her 81st birthday celebrations at home, doing 15 push-ups. Her birthday was on July 3.

Sharing it, Milind wrote: “3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy happy birthday Aai keep smiling !!” The video shows Usha, in a brown and orange sari, smiling at the camera and doing the push-ups. In the second picture, all three of them - Milind, Usha and Ankita Konwar - pose for the camera. The second picture shows the jaggery vanilla almond cake that Ankita baked on the occasion.

The post saw many industry colleagues shower love on it. Fellow model and actor Arjun Rampal, wishing Milind’s mother, wrote: “Happy birthday aai you are incredible.” Shilpa Shetty said Usha was setting goals for others to follow and said: “Wow this is so inspiring #goals Happy birthday.” Actor Dia Mirza dropped a bunch of red heart emojis, while Tisca Chopra simply wrote “Ufff” followed by clapping hands emojis.

Fans too were over the moon and called Milind’s mother “Rockstar”, Swag aunty” and an “inspiration”.

Through the lockdown, Milind has been posting videos that show Usha not letting lockdown restrictions dampen her enthusiasm for fitness. Some time back, Milind had posted a video of the mother and son skipping on their terrace and had written: “Skipping with @somanusha ! Not a new activity for her but new for me when you are at home 24×7, each one, teach one another ! You are old only when you think you are.. #LockdownMantra.”

At another time, he had shared a throwback marathon video from 2016 where Usha had joined her son for a brief distance. Milind had written: “#throwbackthursday 2016 ! Ahmedabad to Mumbai 540km in 8 days @somanusha joined barefoot for a short while !”

