Mira Rajput is all about pregnancy chic as Janhvi Kapoor spotted out at dinner. See pics

Now that IIFA 2018 is done and dusted, our favourite stars are back in Mumbai. Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Kalina airport in the city. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput looked gorgeous in fitted jeans, white tee and jacket combination, giving pregnancy fashion a whole new definition. A host of Bollywood stars like Kajol, Rakul Preet, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana among others were also spotted at the airport.

Bollywood’s newest heartthrob Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside Matrix office in Mumbai as she was busy promoting her new film, Dhadak. Ditto with Manisha Koirala -- recently seen in Dibakar Banerjee-directed story in Netflix’ Lust story. Manisha will be seen next in Sanju, where she will appear as the late Nargis.

Ranbir Kapoor too was spotted promoting Sanju, which releases this Friday.

Parineeti Chopra, who is back in town after spending time in Goa with cousin sister Priyanka and Nick was spotted at the airport while Hrithik was seen with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Mira Rajput looks fashionable in a jeans and white tee combination. (Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra spotted at Kalina, Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra seen in the company of Nick Jonas. (Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra and her airport appearances. (Viral Bhayani)

Swara Bhaskar too was seen at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Kajol and Rakul Preet ace the casual chic show with great comfort. (Viral Bhayani)

Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted at airport while Ranbir has been stepping up his promotion routine for Sanju. (Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi Kapoor was seen outside Matrix office in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Where is Varun Dhawan heading to? (Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan seen in the company of two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. (Viral Bhayani)

Manisha Koirala too has been speaking about her role in Sanju. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor flashes a ‘victory’ sign towards the camera. (Viral Bhayani)

Manisha Koirala looks in good shape in this photo. (Viral Bhayani)

Soorma duo, Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi promote their film.(Viral Bhayani)

