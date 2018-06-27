Mira Rajput is all about pregnancy chic as Janhvi Kapoor spotted out at dinner. See pics
From promoting their films like Ranbir Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh to spending time with family like Hrithik Roshan, it was a busy day for Bollywood celebs.bollywood Updated: Jun 27, 2018 20:33 IST
Now that IIFA 2018 is done and dusted, our favourite stars are back in Mumbai. Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Kalina airport in the city. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput looked gorgeous in fitted jeans, white tee and jacket combination, giving pregnancy fashion a whole new definition. A host of Bollywood stars like Kajol, Rakul Preet, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana among others were also spotted at the airport.
Bollywood’s newest heartthrob Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside Matrix office in Mumbai as she was busy promoting her new film, Dhadak. Ditto with Manisha Koirala -- recently seen in Dibakar Banerjee-directed story in Netflix’ Lust story. Manisha will be seen next in Sanju, where she will appear as the late Nargis.
Ranbir Kapoor too was spotted promoting Sanju, which releases this Friday.
Parineeti Chopra, who is back in town after spending time in Goa with cousin sister Priyanka and Nick was spotted at the airport while Hrithik was seen with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
Here’s a look at all the celebs:
Manisha Koirala looks in good shape in this photo. (Viral Bhayani)
Soorma duo, Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi promote their film.(Viral Bhayani)
Follow @htshowbiz for more