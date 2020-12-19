e-paper
Mirchi Lagi Toh teaser: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan give modern upgrade to Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's Coolie No 1 song

Mirchi Lagi Toh teaser: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan give modern upgrade to Govinda-Karisma Kapoor’s Coolie No 1 song

The makers of Coolie No 1 have released the teaser of yet another recreated song Mirchi Lagi Toh, featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

bollywood Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 18:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Coolie No 1 song Mirchi Lagi Toh.
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Coolie No 1 song Mirchi Lagi Toh.
         

The teaser of the new Coolie No 1 song titled Mirchi Lagi Toh is out and gives a sufficient glimpse of how Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have given a style upgrade to the original song, featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The song is a remix of Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha.

While the original song was shot at a street side market in Mumbai’s Chowpatty, the new song has been shot at a fancy mall with all things clean, nice and perfect. Unlike Karisma and Govinda, who dressed up in a sari and shirt-trousers in shades of brown respectively, Varun and Sara are seen grooving in a tee and trousers and a short dress, respectively, in pastel shades, in the recreated version.

 

The song was originally sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu with music by Anand Milind and lyrics by Sameer. Lijo George - Dj Chetas have added their own punch to the original rendition with additional vocals by Sara and Poonam Tiwari.

Coolie No 1 will see Varun in place of Govinda and Sara in the place of Karisma.Helmed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is a remake of his own 1995 film of the same name. It will premiere on Christmas (December 25) on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania among others.

The makers had earlier released another romantic dance number Hussn Hai Sunaha, also a remix of a hit song from the original film. It was termed as a ‘fun tribute to the 90s’ and featured Varun shaking a leg with Sara at a luxury home.

