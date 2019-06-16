Miss India 2019: Katrina Kaif’s ultra-glam performance is the showstopper, see pics and video

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has treated fans to videos and pictures from her appearance at the Miss India 2019 pageant that was held Saturday night. Katrina is seen practicing some sexy moves in the pictures and videos that she has shared on Instagram.

She also posted pictures of herself wearing Manish Malhotra’s creations for the occasion. Katrina is currently on a career high with her latest film opposite Salman Khan, Bharat, keeping the cash registers ringing at the box office even two weeks after the release. While the film opened to mixed reviews, Katrina has been appreciated for her performance in the film where she plays a de-glam role, mostly clad in saris.

Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi also performed at the event. Rajasthani girl Suman Rao was crowned as Femina Miss India 2019.

Sanjana Vij from Telangana was declared the first runner-up and Bihar’s Shreya Shankar was crowned as Miss India United Continents 2019 and Chhattisgarh’s Shivani Jadhav as Miss Grand India 2019.

“When you get yourself determined towards a particular goal in life, every single nerve and fibre of your body starts working into that direction for a victorious journey,” Suman said after winning the pageant.

The finale of Miss India 2019 was hosted by Karan Johar Vicky Kaushal and Miss India-World 2017 Manushi Chillar. Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza and Chitrangada Singh also attended the contest.

The event was judged by Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza alongside actresses Huma Qureshi, Chitrangada Singh, fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacocka and Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri among others.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 15:17 IST