‘Mommy so young’: Sara Ali Khan shares cute childhood throwback pic with Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 15:57 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a fresh picture from her childhood and this one has her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan i it. As has been her habit for a while, she shared a poem as her caption.

She wrote: “Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter, Riot of colours with Water Slaughter, Mommy so young I almost forgot her, Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her, But it was healthy fun with no totter, After all she’s mother dearest- the OG Fautor.” The picture is from their Holi celebrations and has the three of them in a warm huddle. Amrita’s face which is completed covered in red-coloured gulaal (colour). Sara looks adorable with her chubby cheeks.

Sara’s fans were delighted to see her; one said: “You are really soo cute” while another wrote: “SUCH AN ADORABLE PICTUREEE.” “Omfg this is soooo precious and cutee,” said a third person.

Some time back, she had shared an equally cute picture with her father, Saif Ali Khan, and said: “The one person that has always been the definition of peace, the epitome of love and the personification of Mickey Mouse. Love you Abba.”

Brought up by a single mother, Sara is incredibly close to her. Last year, sharing pictures with Amrita, she had written: “Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us- is I always want her attention. She on the other hand is full of love, hugs and affection. And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention. My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension. She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention.”

“Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension. With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension- Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension. #amritakibeti #sarakishayari #gotitfrommymama #likemotherlikedaughter #mommyno1.”

Sara shares many posts with her brother too. While Ibrahim is yet to finish his studies, Sara knows that he, too, aspires to be an actor. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama earlier this year, she had said, “He has not even gone to college as yet. And I think acting is a while away. It’s definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about. And he’s gonna study in LA and he’s gonna study film in LA, and if he wants to do something, he’ll do it.”

“There’s a lot of hard work, as we all know, that goes into it, a lot of prep that goes into it. But at his age, before even going to college, just the desire is enough right now and then, he’ll work towards it. And if he works towards it and people like what he does, then sure. It’s a dream right now, making it a reality is on him,” she had added.

