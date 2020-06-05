Move over Iron Man, ‘the OG Avenger’ Raaj Kumar renders Thanos powerless in spoof video shared by Arjun Kapoor

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor has shared a spoof video as proof that late actor Raaj Kumar remains the original Avenger for his fans. The video shows the scene from Avengers: Endgame where Iron Man takes out Infinity Stones from Thanos’ gauntlet, rendering him powerless. Only Iron Man is replaced by Raaj Kumar in the spoof.

The video opens with a shocked Thanos staring at his gauntlet as he is unable to destroy the world by snapping his fingers. He snaps again but to no avail. He is shocked to see Raaj Kumar making an entry with fused conductors in his hand. He says, “Fuse conductor nikal liye hain humne Gendaswamy”. The scene is from Nana Patekar-Raaj Kumar film Tirangaa (1993).

Sharing the video on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “The OG Avenger” with a smiling emoji. His fans were delighted to watch the video and posted funny remarks in the comments section. A fan reacted, “Yeah the original avenger.” Another asked, “where do you find all these hilarious stuff.” One more wrote, “Too hilarious.”

Arjun is known for his pranks on social media. He recently put his friend in trouble by lying to the former’s grandmother that he has been helping his sister Anshula in cleaning and cooking during lockdown, unlike his friend.

The actor had recently shared a funny video showcasing how all the cricket lovers are managing to keep up with the sport amid quarantine. He tagged Team India captain Virat Kohli and asked him if he relates to the video. It featured a cricket lover managing to play cricket on his own.

Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat last year but the film failed to turn out to be a success. He was awaiting the release of his next, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on March 20 but the film’s release was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

