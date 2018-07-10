Mumbai rains prompt Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter to do a happy dance. Watch video

Even the incessant Mumbai rains can’t stop the Dhadak couple, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, from promoting their film. They didn’t only come out, but also presented a happy rain dance for the waiting paparazzi.

Photographer Manav Mangalani posted a video on Instagram in which Janhvi and Ishaan look really happy dancing in the rain. Janhvi took the lead and danced her way towards the cameras. Ishaan followed her and showed his moves.

Ishaan already had a release in the form of Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. His work was appreciated in the film. However, it will be a high pressure debut for Janhvi.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she said, “We have spent so much time with Dhadak. Almost the entire last year-and-a-half has been completely dedicated to this movie and its characters. Not just time, I invested a lot of myself as well in it, so there’s personal attachment. Also, so much happened during this time period that this is more than just a movie. Now, I am feeling a bit nervous to think that we are going to show it to the world.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is the remake of Marathi film Sairat. It will hit the screens on July 20.