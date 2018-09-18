Neetu Singh’s Ganesh Chaturthi video with Riddhima, granddaughter Samara is heartwarming. Watch

While the buzz around Ganesh Chaturthi and Bollywood celebs taking part in the festivities may have slackened in pace just a bit, it doesn’t mean that the fervour is any less. If anything, now on social media, we are getting to see more intimate and personal Ganpati celebrations from the stars. Like this new video of actor Neetu Singh, where she is seen doing an aarti with her daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara Sahni participating.

The text with the video post reads: “#neetusingh @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial tidah for #ganeshdarshan @viralbhayani.”

It shows Neetu, dressed in a dull grey gently embroidered salwar kameez, doing an aarti as all sing: Hare Ram, Hare Krishna...” And they further continue, “Ganpati Bappa... morya.”

Neetu, meanwhile, shared some more pictures from the Ganpati celebrations at her home. While at the start of the festival, she shared a close up of Ganesh idol, all decked up for the occasion (with bright yellow marigold doing the magic), on Sunday she shared a picture of her friends Bhawna Somaya, Padmini Kolhapure, Riddhima and Samara and herself all posing by the deity.

In the past, we have seen many celebrities queuing up for Ganpati darshan at Mukesh Ambani and Arpita Khan’s places respectively. These included Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Sunil Shetty with wife Mana and kids, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor among others. Arpita’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations saw the entire Salim Khan-Salman Khan clan in attendence including Arbaaz Khan with his rumoured girlfriend, Malaika Arora who came with her mother Joyce and sister Amrita and many other Bollywood celebs.

Shilpa Shetty too brought Bappa home, like she has done in the past. In fact, hers was a fun and homely Ganpati celebration with just her immediate family taking part in it. In fact, Shilpa’s visarjan pictures and videos too showed how dear the Ganpati festival has been for her family. Jeetendra and his kids, Tusshar and Ekta, like always celebrated the festival with religious fervour. In fact, the father-son duo also chose to go traditional, complete with cotton dhoti and all.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 13:15 IST