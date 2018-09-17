Aishwarya Rai poses with mini-me daughter Aaradhya in new Ganesh Chaturthi pic

We love getting a glimpse into the personal lives of our favourite stars on social media, and that goes double for actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who regularly shows off her love for her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Lots of celebrities are sharing Ganesh Chaturthi pictures — including Shah Rukh Khan, who posted a cute pic of son Abram praying to his Ganpati ‘Pappa’.

Now, Aishwarya commemorated the festival with an adorable picture of herself and her 8-year-old daughter, Aaradhya:

The photo shared on Monday showed Aishwarya and her darling “mini-me” wrapped up in a vibrant red and gold dupatta with the caption, “Me n Mine at GSB Ganpati Darshan.” The cutest thing about it, though, is that Aaradhya’s soft facial expression and sparkling eyes almost matches mommy Aishwarya’s radiant, charming smile. Like mother, like daughter?

When she’s not posing for magazine covers or walking the red carpet, Aishwarya doesn’t shy away from sharing sweet snaps of her family, and we love getting a glimpse of her life with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. Keep reading to see Aishwarya’s cute family photos below:

Aishwarya’s last release was Fanney Khan, where she starred with co-stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film was a remake of Dutch film Everybody’s Famous, which starred Josse De Pauw, Eva Van Der Gucht and Thekla Reuten. She will be seen with husband Abhishek Bachchan in Gulab Jamun.



