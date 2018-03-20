Neha Dhupia: With me, what you see is what you get, I’m quite no filter that way

Neha Dhupia, unlike many other actors in Bollywood, likes to indulge in no-holds-barred conversations. Whether it is related to her career, contemporaries in the film industry, social media trolls or her beliefs, she isn’t one to mince her words.

“You see, I’m quite no filter that way. With me, what you see is what you get. I am either black or white, nothing grey there. There’s nothing that I say I don’t mean; and things that I mean, I always say,” says Neha.

The actor feels that being a part of an industry, where people look up to you, it’s only fair to express your opinion on issues that matter to you. “I have a voice. Whether it is backed by wit or humour or honesty, I make it a point to use it. Though a lot of times, it depends on what kind of a conversation I am having and what are the topics I am addressing,” she adds.

Neha, who was seen in the films Hindi Medium and Tumhari Sulu in 2017, doesn’t believe in the concept of waiting for the ‘right time’ to share one’s views. “I’m not an opportunist, so I don’t wait for anything to come my way to then think about it. I’ve never done that and I’d never [do it]. I am someone who, when asked something, will not shy away from telling you what I feel strongly about. Whether at a media event or on social media or in an interview, I just put my point across blatantly,” elaborates the actor.

About social media, and trolls in particular, Neha is clear that she can’t let it all dictate her life. “I am active on social media and I very much use it to my advantage. I don’t get disturbed too much by the trolls. As a matter of fact, I don’t get trolled much and it’s very surprising. I used to [get trolled] initially, but strangely, now I don’t. Rather, I get more love and praise and fans want to know what I am doing next,” she signs off.

