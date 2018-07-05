New Sanju memes ask questions India wants answers to. Check them out

As Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju inches closer to the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office, the audience’s fascination with the film refuses to subside. The latest way in which fans have chosen to express their feelings is through memes - targeted specifically on the classroom scene in which Sanjay Dutt, the film’s subject, asks a very pertinent question.

“Wo bahar casualty me koi marne ki halat main raha to usko form bharna jaruri hai kya? (If someone’s out there dying in the casualty ward does he have to fill a form first?)” Sanjay’s character, the simple-minded goon Munna Bhai, asks the dean, played by Boman Irani.

Fans on Twitter have taken this template - a confused Dutt asking an obvious question - to pose several questions of their own. Everyone from Salman Khan to Vijay Mallya gets a meme.

One person also took the opportunity to bring up the film’s antagonism towards the media, which according to the story Sanju tells, was responsible for everything from Dutt’s excessive womanising and even his troubles with the law.

Here are the best ones

Wo Bollywood me survive karne ke liye Karan Johar ki movie se debut karna jaruri hai kya?😂 pic.twitter.com/Zna0BSoqCL — Ꮪunil (@BadassAdian) July 2, 2018

Ye Masjid Me Loudspeaker ka Bajna Jaruri hai kya? pic.twitter.com/akgWuVUaIo — Socially Dead (@theIostperson) July 2, 2018

Wo Agar bank se loan liya to waps karna jaruri hai kya ?? pic.twitter.com/iXwsUHQtcO — Joshi JI (@JoshiJi_) July 3, 2018

woh kammo ki shadi ke liye

Maruti 800 dena jaruri hai kya.. pic.twitter.com/aLDNySrDmt — Naveen Paul (@BakchodPaul) July 3, 2018

Wo US Airport pe security checking me Nanga karna Jaruri hai kya ..... pic.twitter.com/vxkO5seQyC — Hrithik's Agent (@iHrithik_Agent) July 2, 2018

Wo "I Love You" Ke Baad As A Friend Bolna Jaruri Hai Kya ? pic.twitter.com/3aqDKGn1Kl — Aditya Raj Yadav (@jaguarloaded) July 3, 2018

Wo Movie Banane Ke Liye Story Ka Hona Jaruri Hai Kya . pic.twitter.com/Ztopte0sqM — Rohit Vertex Goswami🚩 🇮🇳 (@rohit_vertex) July 3, 2018

Woh passion follow karane ke liye engineering karana jaruri hai kya? pic.twitter.com/z8EJOYZFaj — Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) July 2, 2018

Sanju has become a runaway success at the box office, scoring the biggest opening weekend numbers of 2018 and of star Ranbir Kapoor’s career.

Here’s the scene we are talking about...

Reviews for the film, however, have been mixed. The film holds a 50% rating on the review aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes, a far cry from the universally beloved reputation of Hirani’s previous films.

Sanju is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and also stars Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh.

