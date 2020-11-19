Nick Jonas gets featured among Sexiest Men Alive, Nikhil Dwivedi opens up about Naagin trilogy with Shraddha Kapoor

bollywood

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 12:13 IST

Nick Jonas gets featured among Sexiest Men Alive, calls himself and Priyanka Chopra ‘stage parents’ to their dogs

Actor and singer Nick Jonas has been featured in People Magazine’s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue. Nick and his dog Gino posed for pictures. They also featured in a video in which Nick spoke about his life with his pets and the things he is happiest about these days. Creed star Michael B Jordan was crowned 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Read full story here

Nikhil Dwivedi on Naagin trilogy with Shraddha Kapoor: ‘If Spider Man or Superman can exist, so can a shape-shifting snake’

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen as a naagin - a shape-shifting snake - in a new three-film series directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. In the past, producer Ekta Kapoor talked about wanting to make Naagin for the big screen and how Katrina Kaif thought she had ‘smoked something really nice’ when she approached her for the role. Nikhil, however, feels that the concept of an ichchadhari naagin is not all that outlandish.

Read full story here

Rakul Preet Singh joins Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn’s Mayday, calls it a ‘dream come true’

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has joined Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn’s Mayday. Rakul will play a pilot in the film, directed by Ajay. She said in a statement, “I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too. When I decided to be an actor, like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true.”

Read full story here

Also read: When Sushmita Sen offered to help Renee find out about her biological parents, got this response from her

When Sushmita Sen offered to help Renee find out about her biological parents, got this response from her

Sushmita Sen was just 24 when she adopted her daughter Renee, and in 2010, she adopted her younger daughter, Alisah. In an earlier interview, Sushmita revealed how, on Renee’s 16th birthday, she offered to help her daughter find out about her biological parents when she turned 18, but she was uninterested.

Read full story here

Neha Kakkar shares romantic pictures with Rohanpreet Singh from their honeymoon. See them here

Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh are still on their honeymoon. She shared fresh pictures and the two look very much in love.

Read full story here

Follow @htshowbiz for more