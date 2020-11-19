e-paper
Home / Music / Nick Jonas gets featured among Sexiest Men Alive, calls himself and Priyanka Chopra ‘stage parents’ to their dogs

Nick Jonas gets featured among Sexiest Men Alive, calls himself and Priyanka Chopra ‘stage parents’ to their dogs

Nick Jonas has been featured in People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue. The singer-actor talked about the three dogs he shared with wife Priyanka Chopra and all the fun they have together.

music Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 08:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their dogs.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their dogs.
         

Actor and singer Nick Jonas has been featured in People Magazine’s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue. Nick and his dog Gino posed for pictures. They also featured in a video in which Nick spoke about his life with his pets and the things he is happiest about these days. Creed star Michael B Jordan was crowned 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive.

In the video, Nick talked about the different personalities of all his three dogs. He adopted wife Priyanka Chopra’s dog Diana, Priyanka gifted him Gino on their wedding anniversary and they later welcomed a gorgeous husky called Panda. Nick said he is proud when his dogs become more famous than Priyanka or him.

 

“It’s because we like to see our kids succeed. We want to see them out in the world, having all these experiences they should, building a fanbase. We’re stage parents, basically,” he said. Talking about being parents to three dogs, Nick said, “As far as our family goes, it’s brought all of us close because we have this sort of responsibility together that feels really special and it’s a nice thing.”

Nick also shared a picture of himself and Gino from the shoot. “Thank you @PEOPLE for including @ginothegerman and me in this year’s Sexiest Man Alive issue Grab your copy on newsstands nationwide this Friday,” he wrote. Priyanka expressed her excitement in the comments section. “Wohoooooo my boys!,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Michael has called it a ‘good feeling’ to be on the cover of the magazine. “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of,” he said. Last year’s winner was EGOT-winning singer John Legend.

Also read: Shekhar Suman demands apology from those who accused him of using Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for political motives

Nick was reunited with Priyanka recently after she came back from the shoot of Matrix 4 in Germany. The couple even celebrated Diwali together in London. “Happy Diwali everyone! Sending love and light to all,” he wrote with a picture of himself and Priyankla holding diyas.

