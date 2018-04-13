Our friendship has grown with time, says Varun Sharma on working with Kriti Sanon for the third time

fter ending 2017 on a high note, with his film Fukrey Returns garnering great response, actor Varun Sharma is now shooting for his next, Arjun Patiala, which stars Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. While he is enjoying his stint shooting in parts of Punjab, there’s another reason he’s excited to be a part of the film — it’s the third time that Varun has Kriti as a co-star. The two have earlier worked together in Dilwale (2015) and Raabta (2017).

Asked if there’s a better comfort between the two, Varun says, “Of course, there is a lot of comfort. We know each other really well [now]. We have already worked together twice and this is the third film and it’s so much fun to be working with her. [Also] With time, you come closer and our friendship has grown with time. Since both of us hail from North India, we have lots in common to talk about.”

With films such as Heropanti (2014) and Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Kriti has had a fairly successful stint in Bollywood. As a co-star, Varun says that he admires a lot of traits in her.

“She’s an amazing actor but the way she gets into skin of the character and nurtures it from her heart is outstanding. I feel, she really works hard towards building the character that she’s portraying onscreen in terms of body language, mannerism and characteristics. You see, she really works on these little things,” says Varun, adding that it’s a treat to watch her perform in front of the camera.

“Once she comes on set and gets ready for her shot in front of the camera, she is not Kriti but just that character. That’s one thing I really admire about her. It’s a great thing that every actor should follow, as it is supposed to be that way,” he signs off.

Interact with Monika Rawal Kukreja at Twitter/@monikarawal