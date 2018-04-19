Pankaj Tripathi gets Bihar Samman Award; says it’s hard to believe

Interesting roles, love from fans, appreciation from critics and to top it all, back to back awards — actor Pankaj Tripathi indeed is on a career high. Recently, the actor was awarded with a Special Mention at the 65th National Awards, for his portrayal of a cynical CRPF officer in Newton (2017). And now, he has received the prestigious Bihar Samman Award.

“It means a lot to get this award for my efforts. This award is for every farmer’s son, who, even with all the issues he has to deal with, dreams of touching the sky. I am so honoured that my Janmabhoomi and Karmabhoomi’s heads gave me the award,” says Pankaj, who got the award from chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and the deputy chief minister of Bihar, Susheel Modi.

About why he is dedicating this recognition to farmers’ sons, he explains, “I am that farmer’s son. To think that I am here receiving this award is still hard to believe, because 20 years ago, this was just a twinkle in my eye. Also, people from all over the country come to this city with dreams and aspirations, [and] some make it, some don’t. But nobody stops dreaming. I definitely didn’t.”

Pankaj Tripathi has worked in several content-driven and mainstream Hindi films such as Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Nil Battey Sannata (2016), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Fukrey Returns (2017) and this year’s National Award-winning film Newton (2017)

Ask him what’s more important for him, as an artist, — awards or fans’ love? “I can never compare the two. The audience has made me who I am. Audience’s love [can be] seen in so many ways — from the number of times they watch a film to remembering dialogues and most of all, never missing a chance to come and tell me [that] they loved my work. Awards show that people from various walks of life recognise my work.”

