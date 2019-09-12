Parineeti Chopra shares pics from The Girl on The Train sets, calls it ‘life changing’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:15 IST

Actor Parineeti Chopra had a day off from her shoot for the upcoming film, The Girl On The Train, and she decided to utilise it for some photography. Sharing pictures from her leisure time, Parineeti took to Twitter and announced that she is using the film DOP (Director of Photography) for her personal photography sessions.

“Using the DoP for personal photography TheGirlOnTheTrain - WHAT. AN. EXPERIENCE #Nirvana #Peace #Tribhuvanbabu,” she wrote with one picture.

She also shared another picture as the sets were being readied. “While the shot is being set up But guys #TheGirlOnTheTrain - WHAT. AN. EXPERIENCE. Life changing. Nirvana. Peace. #Tribhuvanbabu.”

While the shot is being set up 😜 But guys #TheGirlOnTheTrain - WHAT. AN. EXPERIENCE. Life changing. Nirvana. Peace. 📸 #Tribhuvanbabu pic.twitter.com/W2k596UqnB — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 12, 2019

The Girl on The Train is an official remake of Emily Blunt-starrer Hollywood film with the same name. Produced by Reliance Entertainment, the film is being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and will also star Kirti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Talking about headlining a project like The Girl on the Train, Parineeti recently told Hindustan Times, “Of course, there is a lot of pressure because it is a huge responsibility. But I think I don’t want to think about that aspect yet, because then, it will put a lot of pressure on my mind may affect my performance. And like I said, I never want to underperform. So, it’s about remaining in a positive frame of mind. I will concentrate on my duties as an actor, and do my best and hope that the audience appreciates what I do.”

She also opened up about her choice of films and said, “I don’t think anyone can be 100% confident. Every film is a gamble and a risk. There is no safe film, because the audience is king. They have a mind of their own and they decide which film they want to accept, and which they want to reject. An actor can only do his/her best and leave it to the audience. I definitely wanted to take more risks and do roles that I have not done before. I hope the audience will accept me the way they have all these years. They have always given me love and appreciated my performances. I hope they continue to do that with other films that I am doing.”

Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller, The Girl On The Train was adapted into the Hollywood film by Steven Spielberg’s DreamWorks Pictures. It was directed by Tate Taylor and Emily received a nomination for her performance at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards, as well as a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

The novel tells the story of an alcoholic divorcee, who catches daily glimpses of a seemingly perfect couple Scott and Megan, from the window of her train during her daily journey. Her life is turned upside down after she learns that Megan has gone missing and she is somehow involved in the incident. Parineeti will play the alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person’s investigation in the film.

The film went on floors in August in London and is expected to hit theatres early 2020.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 15:07 IST