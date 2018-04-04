Parmanu new poster: John Abraham spearheads India’s journey to become a nuclear power

Bollywood actor John Abraham is all set to enthral audiences with Parmanu, a story about India’s journey to become a nuclear power. The makers of the film have released a new poster of the film that has John Abraham’s face in the background with a map made over it.

Yellow is the dominating colour on the poster which gives it a ‘retro’ feel. It also has three prime characters standing in front of an army base.

Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran is an ode to the Indian army and scientists, who despite being ordinary people, accomplished truly extraordinary feats in the face of adversity. It salutes, celebrates and truly embraces the slogan- Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan. While the premise of the film is based on true events, the characters are fictitious.

Parmanu was scheduled to release on December 8, last year. Its release date got pushed to February 23, 2018 and then to April 6. But the film, based on the nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran in 1998, didn’t hit the screens because of an altercation between the producers.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu will finally hit the screens on May 4, 2018.