PM Narendra Modi applauds Akshay Kumar for Rs 25 cr donation, calls it a ‘great gesture’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 09:38 IST

Trust Akshay Kumar to always be the first one to stand up for a cause and lead by example. Whether it’s working relentlessly for Bharat Ke Veer or contributing for Assam floods, Chennai floods, Pulwama martyrs, the actor has wholeheartedly extended financial support for these causes. And now, taking it a notch higher, Kumar has vowed to contribute whopping sum of Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund to help the government in its fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Acknowledging Kumar’s actions, PM Modi replied to him and wrote, “Great gesture @AkshayKumar. Let’s keep donating for a healthier India.”

Great gesture @akshaykumar.



Let’s keep donating for a healthier India. https://t.co/3KAqzgRFOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

When we reached out to Kumar to know more about this significant contribution, he tells us, “You can call it my weakness or whatever, but I am never able to express my feelings or thoughts behind gestures of contributing to a cause.”

On Saturday, PM Modi announced the creation of this fund that “accepts micro-donations too” to strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Soon after, Kumar tweeted to pledge his contribution and wrote, “...all that matters is the lives of our people”.

Also read: Kanika Kapoor pens emotional post after testing positive for Covid-19, says ‘I hope my next test is negative’

Mention to the actor how he has set the bar high with this generous amount, Akshay says with utmost modesty, “Pehli baat toh yeh ki main kaun hota hoon ‘charity’ yah ‘donate’ karne waala? (who am I to donate or make any charity?)”. Doosri baat ki hum apni country ko Bharat Maa kehte hain. Mera yeh contribution actually mera nahi hai. Yeh meri maa ki taraf se Bharat Maa ko hai. (We address our country as Bharat Maa. So this contribution is not from me. It is from my mother to my motherland, Bharat Maa.)”

Known for films such as Airlift, Mission Mangal, Kesari among others that uplift patriotic spirit, the actor says he will always stand up for the safety of his motherland. “It’s important that I refer to my mother here because poori duniya mein ek fear hai that senior citizens will be ignored and left to themselves during this coronavirus crisis. Hum yeh soch bhi kaise sakte hain. Meri maa ki jaan important hai, aapke maa baap ki jaan important hai. (How can we even think like that. My mother’s life is important and so is the lives of your parents.) No matter who we are, trying to save every single life is critical right now. Maine sirf iski taraf apna ek chhotta sa farz ada kiya hai (I have only done my small bit towards this cause),” he says.

Not just that, even his “proud” wife, Twinkle Khanna, lauded his gesture and tweeted in her signature witty style. “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing’,” she wrote.

Among others who appreciated Kumar’s gesture calling him a “true hero”, “inspiration” are actors R Madhavan,Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Rahul Dev, filmmaker Milap Zaveri, music composer Salim Merchant, cricketer Hardik Pandya besides millions of his fans.

Varun Dhawan: I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM-CARES fund. We will overcome this. Desh hai toh hum hain.

Bhushan Kumar: Today, we are all at a really crucial stage & it’s extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @TSeries family pledge to donate Rs. 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can & will fight this together, Jai Hind

Karan Johar: This is an absolutely great initiative by our honourable PM. In our own way and capacity, we must all pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This will go a long way for the well-being of millions of our people ... Folded hands.

Ayushmann Khurrana: I’m pledging my support to this noble initiative by PM Narendra Modi ji. As a nation, we should all look to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund in the best of our capacity. It will help our nation to support our fellow citizens in distress.

Guru Randhawa: I pledge to contribute Rs 20 lacs from my savings to Narendra Modi sir’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s help each other. I have earned money through my shows and songs which you all have bought tickets or have bought from online platforms. So here is doing my contribution folded hands, Jai Hind.

Suresh Raina: It’s time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I’m pledging ₹52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (₹31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & ₹21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind!#StayHomeIndia

Arjun Bijlani: We all need each other at this time so I pledge to contribute Rs 5 lakhs to Narendra Modi ji’s PM-CARES Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Fund... Zindagi ek safar hai suhana. Please save lives. I know it’s a drop in the ocean, but it matters. You do your bit.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: To transform the world we must begin with ourselves and what is important in beginning with ourselves is the intention - J Krishnamurti. I have made a tiny contribution to our PM-Cares fund. Love matters most and together India can rise head held high. #IndiaFightsCorona

Ekta Kapoor: In times like these, we’ve all got to come together. Every contribution, big or small counts. Together, we can and we will tide over this and emerge as a stronger and healthier nation.

Follow @htshowbiz for more