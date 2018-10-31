Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas watch Kerry Washington’s play. See pic

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra says that Scandal actor Kerry Washington has always been an inspiration to her. Priyanka and her pop singer fiance Nick Jonas on Saturday night attended Washington’s highly acclaimed broadway play titled American Son. The Scandal star on Tuesday night took to Twitter to share a string of photographs with the couple.

Washington captioned the image, “It was so great seeing you on Saturday Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas! Thanks so much for coming.” Priyanka replied: “You were incredible Kerry Washington and so was the team of ‘American Son’. Thank you so much for having us and your amazing advice! You have always been an inspiration. good luck and love always.”

You were incredible @kerrywashington and so was the team of #AmericanSonPlay thank you so much for having us and your amazing advice! You’ve always been an inspiration ❤️🙌🏽good luck and love always! https://t.co/MgKD4hAEzR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 31, 2018

It was so great seeing you on Saturday @priyankachopra and @nickjonas! Thanks so much for coming 🙏🏾. #AmericanSonPlay pic.twitter.com/rM6KL1TjIY — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 30, 2018

On October 28, Priyanka friends and family hosted a bridal shower for the Bollywood actor ahead of her wedding with Jonas. The bride-to-be wore a strapless Marchesa dress in silk and fur. The high-profile guest list included Lupita Nyong’o and Kelly Ripa besides Bollywood actors Neetu Singh and Sonali Bendre. The bridal shower, hosted by her bridesmaids Anjula Acharia and Mubina Rattonsey, took place at the exclusive fourth floor flagship Tiffany’s outlet. The former Miss World reportedly wore approximately Rs 10 crore worth of Tiffany’s jewellery. The Quantico star could be seen dancing her heart out with her mother, Madhu Chopra and future mother-in-law, Denise Jonas.

The two are reportedly getting married at Rajasthan’s Mehrangarh Fort on December 2. They got engaged in August in a traditional roka ceremony at her residence in Mumbai.

(With HT inputs)

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 12:10 IST