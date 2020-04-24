Productivity shouldn’t be a pressure

bollywood

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:26 IST

Chitrangda Singh is making sure that she doesn’t lose touch with her craft even as she sits at home during the lockdown. As a result, she has taken to a video-sharing platform to make lip-sync videos on yesteryear classics. But she confides that she has been missing being on a set. “I think we all miss working, being creative and productive. I was supposed to finish Bob Biswas and start with another script. But as fate would have it, the script is still being worked upon and fine-tuned,” she says.

The actor says that though it’s important to remain active at this time, one shouldn’t submit to the herd and look at productivity as pressure. She shares, “It’s a good and important to be productive but I don’t feel that we need to put any kind of pressure on ourselves. It’s just important to go with the flow as nothing is in our control right now. I like to get up at a certain time and do my work out but beyond that, I don’t feel compelled to do anything in particular. I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all.”

Singh believes that social responsibility should be at the top of our priority list now. She explains, “At times like these, any amount of help is not enough. Like most of us, I’m also monetarily helping a friend, who distributes meals to the needy. I guess what we can do is set examples and influence people to reach out to those who don’t have shelter and are without the means to buy food.”

The Baazaar (2018) actor says that the best way of dealing with the crisis is to accept the reality and be prepared “to tackle situation”. She elaborates, “I was anxious after looking at the number of deaths and positive cases. There has been a rise and the numbers are doubling up. There will be loss of life and money and the economy (will falter). But I believe that if we follow the instructions and if we keep ourselves mentally strong, we can overcome this.”