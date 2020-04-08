Purab Kohli reveals his entire family had Covid-19, Aishwarya Rai’s unreleased video goes viral

bollywood

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 09:35 IST

Purab Kohli says he, his entire family were ‘down with Covid-19’

Actor Purab Kohli in his latest Instagram post has said that he and his family were probably down with the coronavirus, given their symptoms. The actor and his wife Lucy Payton, and their two children, were all in a self-imposed quarantine for two weeks.

(Read full story here)

Jeetendra celebrates 78th birthday with family, grandsons Laksshya and Ravie Kapoor. Watch

All of Bollywood is under lockdown but that hasn’t meant that celebrations have spotted altogether. Veteran Jeetendra’s family came together to celebrate his 78th birthday in an intimate style. Both Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor took to social media to share pictures and videos from the celebrations.

(Read full story here)

Mukesh Khanna slams Ekta Kapoor: ‘She murdered Mahabharat, put a tattoo on Draupadi’s shoulder’

Mukesh Khanna, better known as Shaktimaan, has lashed out at Ekta Kapoor for ‘murdering Mahabharata’ in the show Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, which she produced in 2008. The actor had played Bhishma in the BR Chopra’s Mahabharat that went on air in 1988 and has returned for rerun during lockdown.

(Read full story here)

Bullet Prakash dies, Kannada stars sad about not being able to attend his funeral due to lockdown

Several actors from the Kannada film industry are sad about not being able to attend the funeral of popular comedian Bullet Prakash, who died on Monday. The Times of India reports that Prakash was battling liver and kidney related ailments. His liver was said to be completely damaged. On Tuesday, Prakash’s body was brought to his residence from the hospital. Only the actor’s family members and closest friends were allowed to attend his funeral.

(Read full story here)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video from unreleased 1997 film goes viral, fans call her ‘most beautiful woman on the planet’



A behind-the-scenes video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the sets of her 1997 film Radheshyam Sitaram has surfaced online and is going viral. The film, which also starred Suniel Shetty and Farida Jalal, was never completed. In the clip, Aishwarya can be seen prepping for a dance sequence.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more