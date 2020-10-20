e-paper
Raat Baaki Hai teaser: Rahul Dev, Anuup Sonii, Paoli Dam in an intense murder mystery, watch video

Raat Baaki Hai teaser: Rahul Dev, Anuup Sonii, Paoli Dam in an intense murder mystery, watch video

Raat Baaki Hai teaser: A murder takes place inside a hotel. With little clues to go on, everyone is a suspect. Check out the teaser here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 12:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Raat Baaki Hai teaser: Rahul Dev, Anuup Sonii and Paoli Dam collaborate for a murder mystery.
The first teaser of upcoming thriller Raat Baaki Hai is out and it looks quite intriguing. Directed by Avinash Das, it features Rahul Dev, Anuup Sonii and Paoli Dam in lead roles. Based on Atul Satya’s popular play Ballygunj 1990, Raat Baaki Hai is set in Rajasthan where the film has also been shot.

The 35-second video opens with a declaration that a murdered has taken place inside a hotel room, even as we see visuals of Anuup and Rahul donning intense looks on their faces as they go about their business. The teaser does not offer anymore clues about the story and the rest of the video is about Anuup’s character, and almost everyone being clueless about the murder. It ends with a declaration that the criminal may be a clever one but won’t escape justice.

The YouTube description says: “Love, deceit and revenge will take center-stage in the story that revolves around one night where two estranged lovers end up meeting each other after 12 years under strange circumstances. One is on a run for being a murder suspect, and as the story unfolds, the unexpected twists and turns are set to stun the audience.”

 Watch the teaser here:

About the film, Paoli had said in a statement, “I have had a great association with the Zee5 family, made my digital debut with the hugely popular Kaali franchise and now I am back with Raat Baaki Hai. I have been shooting in a palace in Rajasthan, the film has a regal dark vibe to it. The story revolves around one golden night that turns into an unexpected turn of events and twists.”

Also read: Don turns 14: Not Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan was Farhan Akhtar’s first choice, read other lesser known facts about the film

The director, Avinash, is a journalist-turned-filmmaker who is known for his award-winning film, Anarkali of Aarah starring Swara Bhasker, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi. Earlier this year, his first web series She premiered on Netflix and received mixed responses.

