Raid: Ajay Devgn’s film is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark

After Baadshaho and Golmaal Again, Ajay Devgn has delivered a hat-trick of hits with Raid. The film is all set to enter the Rs 100-cr mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the film’s business figures.

#Raid [Week 3] Fri 1.82 cr, Sat 2.26 cr, Sun 2.78 cr, Mon 86 lakhs, Tue 68 lakhs. Total: ₹ 98.51 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2018

Actor Amit Bimrot, who made his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid, now wants to work with the actor-filmmaker’s wife and actor Kajol.

“I’m a hardcore Bollywood lover. Acting in films is my passion. After working hard and struggling for the past nine years, I finally got my dream debut in Ajay Sir’s movie. I’m receiving great reviews and feedback for my role,” Amit said in a statement.

“I finally feel that I’m successful now. People are calling me for work now. But I want to work with Kajol who has been my favourite actress. I adore her and wish to work with her in my next project. I would also love to star with Ajay again,” he added.

In Raid, which released last month, Amit played a “newly recruited income tax inspector of the 1980s who is working with a senior officer (Ajay).”