Raid: Ajay Devgn’s film is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark
Ajay Devgn has once again proved why he is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. His latest film Raid is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club.bollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2018 20:25 IST
After Baadshaho and Golmaal Again, Ajay Devgn has delivered a hat-trick of hits with Raid. The film is all set to enter the Rs 100-cr mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the film’s business figures.
#Raid [Week 3] Fri 1.82 cr, Sat 2.26 cr, Sun 2.78 cr, Mon 86 lakhs, Tue 68 lakhs. Total: ₹ 98.51 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2018
Actor Amit Bimrot, who made his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid, now wants to work with the actor-filmmaker’s wife and actor Kajol.
“I’m a hardcore Bollywood lover. Acting in films is my passion. After working hard and struggling for the past nine years, I finally got my dream debut in Ajay Sir’s movie. I’m receiving great reviews and feedback for my role,” Amit said in a statement.
“I finally feel that I’m successful now. People are calling me for work now. But I want to work with Kajol who has been my favourite actress. I adore her and wish to work with her in my next project. I would also love to star with Ajay again,” he added.
In Raid, which released last month, Amit played a “newly recruited income tax inspector of the 1980s who is working with a senior officer (Ajay).”