Raid new song Nit khair: Once again, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan comes to rescue

It seems Bollywood has decided to push bonafide musicians out of the game. Like every second film, Ajay Devgn’s Raid is also relying on re-mastered versions of old classics. Earlier, the makers released Sanu ek pal and now they have come up with Nit khair mangda, both originally sung by the legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Once again, the maestro’s nephew Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has voiced the song.

Raid, also starring Ileana D’Cruz, is the lovestory of an income tax officer entwined with his fight against corruption. Set in the ‘80s Lucknow, the latest song highlights the romantic side of the tough law enforcer.

The track has been rewritten, in parts, by lyricist Manoj Muntashir. Tanishk Bagchi, who has shown the required skills in remastered songs like Tamma Tamma Loge, Hawa Hawai, Raat Baaki and Aashiq Banaya Aapne, has recreated the new song.

Bagchi said in a press statement, “When you hear it, you’ll understand that not just the hook line, the entire song is new. But I also wanted to retain the original’s essence. The good part about Rahat sir’s singing is that he understands the feel of a song which always helps. Nit Khair is a powerful romantic number.”

Director Rajkumar Gupta, who had a promising debut in Bollywood with Aamir (2008) and has made films such as No One Killed Jessica and Ghanchakkar, also offered his take on the song. He said, “The song offers a glimpse into the onscreen couple’s life and the love, care and warmth they share in the film. It’s shot across Lucknow including landmark locations such as Hussainabad Clock Tower, Rumi Darwaza, Bada Imambada, Kudiya Ghat and Residency.”

The film releases on March 16, 2018.

Here’s the original song: