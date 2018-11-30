Rajpal Yadav jailed for three months for failing to repay loan worth Rs 5 crore

The Delhi High Court on Friday sent Bollywood actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav to jail for three months for failing to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore taken by his company to make a movie. Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw ordered that Yadav should be taken into custody and kept in the Tihar Jail.

Delhi-based company Murli Projects had filed a civil case against Yadav’s company Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment for failing to repay Rs 5 crore which the actor took in 2010 to make his Hindi debut directional film Ata Pata Laapata.

At the time of the agreement on August 8, 2012, Yadav agreed to pay Rs 11,10, 60,350 including the principal amount and the interest. Meanwhile, a dispute arose between the two parties and the matter went to the high court where Yadav gave an undertaking to repay Rs 7 crore.

However, all the seven cheques issued by the accused thereafter were dishonoured due to “insufficient funds”.

The actor, however, refuted all the charges in the court stating that he had not taken any loan from the complainant and rather the sum of money was invested by the complainant in his film. He also defended that the cheques were given as a security and hence the money was a mere investment and not a loan. While convicting the actor, his company and his wife, the court said he cannot feign ignorance/repercussion of signing legal documents.

“There are three things. Either somebody invested Rs 5 crore or somebody loaned this much money. The third thing is that Rajpal Yadav was involved in a fraud. Only one of these three things can be right. Please let me know which of these I am getting punished for,” Yadav told HT in an interview in April.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 19:26 IST