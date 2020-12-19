Rajpal Yadav recalls signing 16 films in 1 month, says he wants to work with Varun Dhawan’s future child

bollywood

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 11:43 IST

Actor Rajpal Yadav has been an industry fixture for several years, and has experienced all the ups and downs that Bollywood has to offer, but he’s confident about his future. In an interview, he joked that he’d told his Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan that he will also work with his future child.

Rajpal recalled watching Varun grow up before his eyes, as he has been working with Varun’s father, director David Dhawan, for a number of years. He said that after the success of his film Jungle, he had the good fortune of signing 16 films in one month.

When David offered him a one-scene role in the 2002 film Chor Machaye Shor, he was expecting Rajpal to be hesitant about taking on the part. But because the scene was with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajpal said that he would’ve done even a one-line role.

He recalled this story in an interview to Bollywood Hungama, where he was promoting his new film with David and Varun, Coolie No 1. Praising Varun, he said that the actor has established himself in the industry on the strength of his work. “We’ve all seen Varun’s mischievous side,” he said in Hindi, “He’s a boy who’s paid respect to the family he comes from with his work.”

Rajpal said that Varun once told him that he sometimes forgets that Rajpal is such a senior actor in the industry. Rajpal joked to him, “I will work with your son also, and remain just as I am.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor confirms Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s engagement, he says they would have liked a live-in relationship

Coolie No 1 is a remake of David’s 1995 film, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The new film marks the father-son pair’s third project together, and also stars Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more