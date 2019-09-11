Ranbir Kapoor may star in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga’s next: report

bollywood

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:49 IST

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is likely to team up with filmmaker Sandeep Vanga Reddy for his upcoming crime drama, a report suggests.Vanga made his Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, a remake of his own Telugu hit Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Devarakonda.

A Mumbai Mirror report has claimed that Sandeep had a “close door meeting” with producer Bhushan Kumar, who also produced Kabir Singh along with Ashwin Verde, and narrated a story for his next project and they agreed upon the actor they wish to cast in it. “Sandeep narrated a story idea to Bhushan, who has liked it and will produce the film. They met yesterday to discuss the logistics and casting,” it quote a source as saying.

The source further claimed that Ranbir has been approached for the same: “Ranbir has liked the concept and they will be meeting this week to discuss it further. Of course, even if Ranbir gives the nod, they will not be able to roll immediately because he has to wrap up two films, Brahmastra and Shamshera, first and is committed to a third, Luv Ranjan’s next with Ajay (Devgn), which is being produced by Luv and Bhushan,” it added.

Last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju where he played the role of actor Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir is currently working on the first film from Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-action trilogy, Brahmastra, where he will be seen opposite real life girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Luv Ranjan’s next project in his kitty. Shamshera is touted to be a desi, high-octane masala film. An edge of the seat adventure, it is set in the heartland of India and will have thrilling action sequences. Sanjay Dutt takes on Ranbir as he plays a ruthless, merciless villain in the film.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 11:45 IST