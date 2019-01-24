Ranveer Singh is all set to drop the beat at Gully Boy music launch with Alia Bhatt and Divine. See pics

Actor Ranveer Singh is all set to drop the sickest beat at the music launch of his upcoming movie, Gully Boy. Ranveer will be joined by his co-star from the film, Alia Bhatt at the launch.

Ranveer shared pictures of his look and outfit on Twitter on Thursday evening. “The stage is set - MILO MILL MEIN #gullyboymusiclaunch,” he captioned the pictures. He is seen in an Adidas jacket, black short and his T-shirt read Gully Gang. The event is being organised at Richardson and Cruddas in Byculla, Mumbai. Alia also shared the invite on Instagram.

The stage is set - MILO MILL MEIN 🎤💥 #gullyboymusiclaunch pic.twitter.com/GhsWJu5RAm — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 24, 2019

Ranveer has shared videos from the event on Instagram stories. He is seen singing with Naezy on stage.

Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz. Ranveer plays an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rapping about his life on the Mumbai streets. “Zoya was unsure about my rapping skills at first. I remember that day at Purple Haze studio; Divine was there - he was actually in the booth with me; hyping me and guiding me. And it happened in the first take. “Divine loved it, Zoya loved it and it was decided there and then after I rapped Naezy’s verse from ‘Mere Gully Mein’ that I would be doing my own voice in the film,” Ranveer says. Ranveer has lent his voice to a total of four tracks in the film’s album.

The actor’s last release Simmba was a massive hit and he is currently prepping for Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83.

