Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh shares priceless photos with MS Dhoni, reveals heartwarming story of their first meeting

Ranveer Singh shares priceless photos with MS Dhoni, reveals heartwarming story of their first meeting

Ranveer Singh said that the picture from his first meeting with MS Dhoni was one of his most prized possessions. The cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

bollywood Updated: Aug 16, 2020 13:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh was around 22 years old when he first met MS Dhoni.
Ranveer Singh was around 22 years old when he first met MS Dhoni.
         

A day after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, Ranveer Singh reminisced about the first time he met the former India captain during an ad shoot. The actor also shared other memories with the cricketer in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Sharing the story about the first picture, featuring a 22-year-old Ranveer sporting a mohawk and beaming next to Dhoni, the Lootera actor wrote, “This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. It was taken around the year 2007/08 at ND Studio in Karjat. I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni.”

“I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn’t care- I just wanted to be in His presence. I was even injured at the time, but I worked through the pain in the hope that as a reward for my sincere efforts, I would be granted a chance to briefly meet MSD and maybe get a photo with him. When I finally met him, I was completely awestruck. He was so humble, so down-to-earth, full of grace and exuded an unmistakable aura of kindness. My love, respect and reverence for him grew even stronger,” he added.

 



Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan says son Taimur brings out the best and worst in her: ‘Even I lose patience sometimes’

Ranveer said that his second meeting with Dhoni happened sometime after Band Baaja Baaraat, and was facilitated by hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani. “After I did my first movie, Sapna (who was our common hairstylist at the time) called me one day and said ‘hey I know you’re a massive MSD fan, he’s shooting at Mehboob studio, come & meet him if you’d like’. Man-oh-man! I just dropped everything and rushed to the studio to meet him! He was jovial and warm and praised my performance in BBB. We hung out, I had my cap and jersey signed by him, like a true fanboy. That day, I felt like I was walking on the clouds!,” he wrote.

“Since then, every time that I have the good fortune of meeting him, I am left energised and enthused, as if a big brother has blessed me with energy and motivation to go out and be the best that I can be,” he added.

Ranveer called Dhoni a ‘paragon of excellence’ and his ‘hero forever’. “MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. I’m lucky to have witnessed his playing career in my lifetime. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever. Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride. #MSD the #GOAT,” he wrote.

On Saturday, Dhoni had shared a video on Instagram, announcing his retirement from international cricket. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra, Yami Gautam and Sonu Sood paid tribute to the cricketer and called it the ‘end of an era’.

