Ranveer Singh sports a new look, jokes about his blood group. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 18:25 IST

Ranveer Singh has shared a new picture of himself on Instagram, cracking a joke about his blood group. The actor, who has begun prepping for Karan Johar’s Takht, seems to be mastering the bohemian look with confidence.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, “Checked my blood group. It was G+” He is seen in a printed shirt with different zodiac symbols drawn on it and has paired it with a hat and aviators. He is also wearing gold earrings and a chain and sports a light beard.

The picture got more than 4 lakh ‘likes’ within an hour. Indian-American singer Raja Kumari, who was among the first ones to notice Ranveer’s picture, gave his new look her approval and wrote, “Ok! I see youuuu.” Filmmaker Karan Johar called it “Amazzzze.” A fan wrote, “Blood group is colorful like your dress.” Another called him, “Hotttttt as usual.” Referring to his wife Deepika Padukone, a fan wrote, “I thought it was DP+.”

Ranveer and Deepika recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh and the Golden Temple in Amritsar with their families on the occasion. Deepika posted a photograph from their outing on Instagram and wrote: “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib. Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh.”

The star couple had tied the knot on November 14 last year at Lake Como in Italy. On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which is also produced by her.

Deepika will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer, who stars as former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ‘83, which narrates the tale of India’s first World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Deepika plays Kapil’s wife Romi.

