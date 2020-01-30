Ratna Pathak Shah to play Ranveer Singh’s mom in protege’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar

bollywood

Actor Ratna Pathak Shah has joined Ranveer Singh as his onscreen mother for Jayeshbhai Jordaar and it is now revealed that the director, Divyang Thakkar was one of her proteges in theatre. Boman Irani essays the role of Ranveer’s dad in the upcoming film. Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey plays the female lead in the movie set for release later this year.

A Mid Day report quoted Ratna as saying, “Some months ago, a young actor came to me with a script. Actors making movies can be tricky, so I was cautious as I began reading, but was thoroughly entertained by the end of the script. The story not only had a message, but also had heart. It talks about issues close to my heart.”

Talking about the movie Boman told ANI, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a rare script that tells a brilliant, moving story. It is a pleasure to collaborate with YRF on this special project that I’m sure will touch the hearts of the audience across our country. Working with Ranveer is always fun. He is a powerhouse performer who gives his all in every scene and as an artist, it is amazing to creatively collaborate with such people. I’m playing his father in the film and we have a very interesting relationship for people to find out when they see the film.”

Elaborating on her Bollywood debut with the film, Shalini had told IANS, “The fact that I’m debuting opposite a powerhouse superstar like Ranveer Singh gives me the confidence to express myself as an artist and prove myself in the film. I know I have to give it all when I’m acting with him. In fact, I will give my 200% because he will bring it on in every single scene and deliver a 200 per cent performance.”

Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is an entertainer. In the movie set in Gujarat, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati, Jayeshbhai, who champions the cause of women’s empowerment.

