Reach out and talk about whatever is bothering you: Kunal Kemmu

Updated: May 25, 2020 16:43 IST

I have to remind myself that I am 37 now as one doesn’t feel any different,” quips Kunal Kemmu, who turns a year older today. He admits that birthday in quarantine won’t be any different as he doesn’t really “celebrate birthdays”. “Usually I prefer to work on my birthdays and end the day with a meal with family. Birthdays were exciting till when I was about 15, when potato chips were highlights (laughs).”

At home with wife-actor Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the Malang actor says he feels bless and shares that anxiety and stress is common in these times and one should open up to someone. “It is very important to be in a good place mentally. When you feel anxious or stressed, the best solution is to talk about it. Reach out to friends and family and talk about whatever is bothering you. We all have been keeping a timetable of waking up and sleeping on time and Inaaya has kept us quite positive and energetic. We have all learnt to slow down a bit. These are testing times and we have to fight through it,” says the actor, who was shooting for the second season of his web show, Abhay when the lockdown started.

He is currently enjoying the appreciation coming his way for his performance in Malang, that released on an OTT recently. “It is like a second wave and I have heard from people from all over the world. It has been phenomenal. That’s the beauty of cinema that it touches so many people. And Malang has been a fulfilling experience for me,” Kemmu shares.

Weighing in on the debate of celebs posting videos of cooking or workouts, he says that “it is about having fun and entertaining someone but to each his own. I don’t post that regularly and I don’t feel pressure.”