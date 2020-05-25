e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Reach out and talk about whatever is bothering you: Kunal Kemmu

Reach out and talk about whatever is bothering you: Kunal Kemmu

Birthday boy Kunal Kemmu shares that anxiety and stress is common in these times and one should open up to someone

bollywood Updated: May 25, 2020 16:43 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Kunal prefers to work on his birthdays and end the day with a meal with his family
Kunal prefers to work on his birthdays and end the day with a meal with his family
         

I have to remind myself that I am 37 now as one doesn’t feel any different,” quips Kunal Kemmu, who turns a year older today. He admits that birthday in quarantine won’t be any different as he doesn’t really “celebrate birthdays”. “Usually I prefer to work on my birthdays and end the day with a meal with family. Birthdays were exciting till when I was about 15, when potato chips were highlights (laughs).”

 

View this post on Instagram

@mohitsuri special 😉

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

At home with wife-actor Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the Malang actor says he feels bless and shares that anxiety and stress is common in these times and one should open up to someone. “It is very important to be in a good place mentally. When you feel anxious or stressed, the best solution is to talk about it. Reach out to friends and family and talk about whatever is bothering you. We all have been keeping a timetable of waking up and sleeping on time and Inaaya has kept us quite positive and energetic. We have all learnt to slow down a bit. These are testing times and we have to fight through it,” says the actor, who was shooting for the second season of his web show, Abhay when the lockdown started.

He is currently enjoying the appreciation coming his way for his performance in Malang, that released on an OTT recently. “It is like a second wave and I have heard from people from all over the world. It has been phenomenal. That’s the beauty of cinema that it touches so many people. And Malang has been a fulfilling experience for me,” Kemmu shares.

 

Weighing in on the debate of celebs posting videos of cooking or workouts, he says that “it is about having fun and entertaining someone but to each his own. I don’t post that regularly and I don’t feel pressure.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In