Richa Chadha is shocked at men distributing cow urine at ‘gaumutra party’ to prevent coronavirus: ‘Noooo!’

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 15:39 IST

Richa Chadha and her followers can’t believe this clip from a gaumutra (cow urine) party organised to ‘prevent coronavirus’. On Friday, Richa had shared a poster cum invite for the party organised by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and asked if someone could live stream it for others’ entertainment.

On Saturday, Richa got her wish fulfilled when a journalist tagged her in a video from the venue. “Here’s a video for @RichaChadha PS. The pateela doesn’t have thandai,” read the caption for the video. It showed a young man distributing a liquid to others in paper cups. The liquid is assumed to be cow urine.

Just want someone to Livestream this party... Wanna see who's actually getting pissed drunk at this party! Glug glug cheers ! https://t.co/YJGiyPKToR — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 13, 2020

Richa could not believe her eyes and wrote. “No no no no NOOOOO! What. No. Really,” she reacted to the video. Richa’s fans, too, decided to crack jokes about the party. “Does one drink this neat or with soda?,” wrote one. “Is this the party delicacy?? Ngggh!!,” tweeted another.

No no no no NOOOOO! What. No. Really ? https://t.co/4Ecp9q72mD — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 14, 2020

Richa also shared another video from a separate event in which bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal is heard singing a new song about coronavirus. “Ho kittho aaya Coronaaaa,” she wrote in her tweet.

Ho kittho aaya Coronaaaa 🎶🎵🎶 pic.twitter.com/ZcIPd5ub2n — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 14, 2020

India has so far recorded more than 80 positive cases with the global infected count standing at over 1,30,000. The death toll because of the virus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally.

The World Health Organisation has declared coronavirus a pandemic and has recommended social distancing and frequent hand-washing as the best ways to avoid the infection.

However, that is not deterring people from coming up with their own ‘cures’ for the disease. Recently BJP legislator in Assam Suman Haripriya claimed that cow urine and cow dung are helpful in curing deadly diseases like cancer. “We all know that cow dung is very helpful. Likewise, when cow urine is sprayed, it purifies an area... I believe something similar could be done with ‘gaumutra’ and ‘gobar’ to cure coronavirus (disease),” she said during a discussion on smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh during Special Mention on the first day of the budget session of the assembly.

