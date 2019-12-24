Rishi Kapoor wishes Anil Kapoor on birthday, says he’s seen his Takht look: ‘So majestic, royal and you looked so handsome’

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 11:58 IST

Actor Anil Kapoor turns 63 on Tuesday, and his friends and followers have already started wishing him online. Of the many who sent him birthday wishes, one was actor Rishi Kapoor. However, his message also had a big surprise for Anil’s fans.

Taking to Twitter, Rishi shared a lovely tweet for his friend. “@AnilKapoor Many Happy returns of the day Patton,God Bless!” Rishi added that he had seen Anil’s look in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Takht and was mighty impressed by it. “Last night Karan showed me your look in Takht-outstanding. So majestic and Royal and you looked so handsome. Good luck!”

@AnilKapoor Many Happy returns of the day Patton,God Bless! Last night Karan showed me your look in "Takht"-outstanding. So majestic and Royal and you looked so handsome. Good luck! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 24, 2019

Anil Kapoor plays Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in Takht, a historical epic on the tussle for power between the emperor’s sons Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb. The film is in production and shooting will begin next year. Ranveer Singh plays Dara Shikoh while Vicky Kaushal plays Aurangzeb. Actors Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor have also been roped in for unspecified roles.

Rishi was at Rani Mukerji’s residence for a party on Monday night, which was perhaps where Karan showed him Anil’s look. He was joined by his wife Neetu Singh at the party. His son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia were also present.

Rishi’s followers asked the actor and Karan to share the look with them as well. “@karanjohar can we also get to see the look of Anil Kapoor in Takht. Plz plz,” wrote one.

Anil’s releases this year have been Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Total Dhamaal and Pagalpanti. His roster next year includes Takht and Malang. Rishi was last seen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

