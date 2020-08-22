Riteish Deshmukh’s sons Riaan and Rahyl make eco-friendly Ganesha from newspapers in adorable video

bollywood

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza’s kids are DIY masters. Their sons Riaan and Rahyl have created a gorgeous, eco-friendly Ganesha idol to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

Riteish shared a video of the whole process on Twitter. It shows Riaan and Rahyl crumpling newspapers into balls and making a Ganesha shape out of them with cello tape. They even took a little help from dad and played around with Ganesha’s trunk made from paper. They painted the idol in golden colour with red detailings on the ears. The boys also wished everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi with resounding cheers of ‘Ganpati bappa morya’.

#HappyGaneshChaturthi - wishing happiness and prosperity to you and your entire family. #EcofriendlyGanesha from Riaan & Rahyl pic.twitter.com/hyHw1xWQ2P — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 22, 2020

Sharing the video, Ritesh wrote, “#HappyGaneshChaturthi - wishing happiness and prosperity to you and your entire family. #EcofriendlyGanesha from Riaan & Rahyl.”

Riteish’s fans found the Ganesha impressive and the boys adorable. “The best Ganesha I saw till now... A child has purest heart n with all this pureness wateva he does reaches divine... Love their hardwork n so proud for passing this message of eco friendly Ganesha #HappyGaneshChaturthi,” read a comment. “Adorable kids and awesome ecofriendly Ganpatiji,” wrote another.

Riteish recently celebrated Genelia’s 33rd birthday with a cute post. He took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his actor wife and penned down a sweet birthday message for her. “You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything,” the Housefull actor wrote. “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia,” he added.

