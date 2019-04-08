Romeo Akbar Walter box office: John Abraham’s film earns Rs 22 cr as Akshay Kumar’s Kesari stays afloat

Romeo Akbar Walter starring John Abraham and Mouni Roy is holding its ground at the box office. The collections of the film showed improvement during the weekend and rose to Rs 9 crore on Sunday. After registering an opening of Rs 6 crore, the film went on to collect Rs 7.70 crore on Saturday. The total collection of the film now stand at Rs 22.70 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, which is in its third week is going strong at the box office. “Kesari is decent... Will cross ₹ 145 cr in coming days, but the journey to ₹ 150 cr will depend on its trending in Weekend 4, when it faces new films and shows get reduced further... [Week 3] Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.62 cr, Sun 3.23 cr. Total: ₹ 143.02 cr. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

While John Abraham plays a spy in the film, Mouni Roy plays the female lead. She made her Bollywood debut with Gold last year. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher and Alka Amin in pivotal roles. The film edged out the latest entry in the DC Extended Universe Shazam, which opened at around Rs 3 crore.

According to Box Office India, the film’s opening falls more in line with John’s other movies like Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Rocky Handsome and Force 2.

The spy thriller is written and directed by Robbie Grewal. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and revolves around an Indian Agent who goes undercover amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan.

Talking about the film, John told Zoom in an interview, “One needs to be very responsible when you are making a film which is predominantly factual, is on the country and involves the armed forces. And one has to research well. In the case of RAW, my director’s father worked in the military intelligence for four years. So the research and sources we got to go to, to back our information up, is validated. I am sure no one can turn around in our film and say, ‘this didn’t happen’.”

Apr 08, 2019