Runaway Surat girl found outside Varun Dhawan’s house, leaves after meeting actor

A 14-year-old girl from Surat has been rescued from outside Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s house in Khar, Mumbai. The girl stayed outside the actor’s house for hours waiting to catch a glimpse of her favourite actor. The actor finally met the girl on being informed of the incident.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, a police official said, “The girl insisted on meeting the actor even though security personnel at the building in Khar told her that Varun Dhawan was not at home. She started shouting from outside the building and created a ruckus when she got to know the security guards were not conveying her messages to his residence. A building resident, who heard the girl shouting, then informed us.”

Read: October movie review: Varun Dhawan powers Shoojit Sircar’s soulful film

The girl is said to be the daughter of a textile manufacturer. Once the police arrived, the girl agreed to leave with them but only after meeting the actor who returned home around the same time.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is basking in the success of his new film October. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, presents Varun in a tonally different role than the characters he usually plays.

October has been praised by the critics and the audience alike. The film is on course to be a commercially successful venture, and that would mean a hat-trick of hits for Varun. Earlier, his Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2 have been declared hits.