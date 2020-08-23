Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim looks ripped in latest Instagram post, fans call him ‘my crush’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 07:20 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim is already a big hit on Instagram. On Saturday, he shared a new picture on his page, setting it on fire.

The new black-and-white photo shows Ibrahim shirtless, wearing a pair of shorts. He is looking away from the camera and his toned muscles and abs are in full view. He captioned the post, “Trust the process.”

Ibrahim’s fans could not help but swoon over the picture, calling him their husband and their crush. “Love u so so so muchhhhhhhhhh,” wrote a fan. “You look so good,” wrote another.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Manushi Chillar brings Ganpati home, says ‘I’m from Haryana but Mumbai is my home too’

Ibrahim recently went on a holiday with his actor sister Sara. They posted multiple pictures from their trip in which they were seen riding bikes on a lonely road and even celebrating Sara’s 25th birthday.

Sara shared three pictures with her brother on Instagram, two of which featured her playfully riding on her brother’s back while the other featured the two posing with a bicycle. “Post Rakhi bonding vibe, To match with me I had to bribe. My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe.” she wrote in the caption.

Saif Ali Khan has two kids from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh--Sara and Ibrahim. He also has a son, Taimur, from his second marriage to actor Kareena Kapoor, Recently, Saif and Kareena announced that she was pregnant for the second time.

Follow @htshowbiz for more