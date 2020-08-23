e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim looks ripped in latest Instagram post, fans call him ‘my crush’

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim looks ripped in latest Instagram post, fans call him ‘my crush’

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest Instagram post is a big hit with fans. Check out his black-and-white picture.

bollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2020 07:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ibrahim Ali Khan showed off his abs.
Ibrahim Ali Khan showed off his abs.
         

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim is already a big hit on Instagram. On Saturday, he shared a new picture on his page, setting it on fire.

The new black-and-white photo shows Ibrahim shirtless, wearing a pair of shorts. He is looking away from the camera and his toned muscles and abs are in full view. He captioned the post, “Trust the process.”

 

View this post on Instagram

trust the process

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

Ibrahim’s fans could not help but swoon over the picture, calling him their husband and their crush. “Love u so so so muchhhhhhhhhh,” wrote a fan. “You look so good,” wrote another.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Manushi Chillar brings Ganpati home, says ‘I’m from Haryana but Mumbai is my home too’

Ibrahim recently went on a holiday with his actor sister Sara. They posted multiple pictures from their trip in which they were seen riding bikes on a lonely road and even celebrating Sara’s 25th birthday.

 

Sara shared three pictures with her brother on Instagram, two of which featured her playfully riding on her brother’s back while the other featured the two posing with a bicycle. “Post Rakhi bonding vibe, To match with me I had to bribe. My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe.” she wrote in the caption.

Saif Ali Khan has two kids from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh--Sara and Ibrahim. He also has a son, Taimur, from his second marriage to actor Kareena Kapoor, Recently, Saif and Kareena announced that she was pregnant for the second time.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19: A testing primer
Covid-19: A testing primer
Coronavirus crisis: Digitising sector a step towards universal care
Coronavirus crisis: Digitising sector a step towards universal care
Where does Dawood Ibrahim live in Karachi? Pakistan has three addresses
Where does Dawood Ibrahim live in Karachi? Pakistan has three addresses
Publisher withdraws book on Delhi riots, author goes ahead with virtual launch
Publisher withdraws book on Delhi riots, author goes ahead with virtual launch
Want to enrol in a vaccine trial? Know your eligibility
Want to enrol in a vaccine trial? Know your eligibility
‘Not just my father, he was India’s son’, writes Sonali Jaitley
‘Not just my father, he was India’s son’, writes Sonali Jaitley
Will changing age of marriage help women?
Will changing age of marriage help women?
Covid update: 10 lakh+ tests per day; Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
Covid update: 10 lakh+ tests per day; Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In