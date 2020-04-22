Saif Ali Khan says no one expected Tanhaji to do so well, RadhaKrishn crew stranded at shoot location

bollywood

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 09:45 IST

Saif Ali Khan says no one expected Tanhaji to do so well, calls it ‘highly patriotic film’ that ticks all the boxes

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that while he knew that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior would do well at the box office, no one expected it to do the sort of business that it ended up doing. After a string of theatrical flops, Tanhaji was Saif’s first big hit, with earnings of more than Rs 275 crore in India. He played the villainous Udaybhan Rathod in the period drama, opposite Ajay Devgn’s virtuous hero.

Read full story here.

Hundred trailer: Rinku Rajguru is an undercover agent for tough cop Lara Dutta in new Disney+ Hotstar series

Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru are all set to come together for a web series titled Hundred, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP from April 25. The trailer of the comedy-action show has just dropped online.

Rinku plays Netra Patil, a girl with dreams of Switzerland in her eyes, inspired by Bollywood films. However, she is forced to re-evaluate her life when she finds out that she is terminally ill and has only 100 days to live.

Read full story here.

RadhaKrishn actors Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh and crew of 180 people stranded at shoot location amid lockdown

The cast and crew of popular mythological show RadhaKrishn have been stranded at their shoot location in Umargaon for almost a month due to the coronavirus lockdown. Lead actors Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, who play Krishna and Radha, respectively, have been stayed put there with the show’s crew of 180 people.

Read full story here.

Rohit Shetty provides eight hotels with meals for Mumbai Police on coronavirus duty

In a humanitarian gesture, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has facilitated eight hotels for officers of the Mumbai Police, who are working during the coronavirus pandemic. The cops will also be served breakfast and dinner at these hotels.

Read full story here.

Also read: Years after going down to Bollywood heroes, former screen villain Dan Dhanoa defeats Covid-19 in Brazil

Erica Fernandes denies link-up with Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan, says it affected their personal lives

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes’s chemistry in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot led many to believe that their romance spilled off screen as well. The two play Anurag and Prerna, respectively, in the popular show.

Recently, in an interview with The Times of India, Erica was asked if the link-up rumours with Parth affect her equation with him. “No, not with Parth. But see, he has a different life and when link-up rumours happen, it is going to affect our personal lives. But now I think I have made it clear and it is under control,” she said.

Read full story here.

Follow @htshowbiz for more