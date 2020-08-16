Sajid Khan shocked by Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says gossip causing ‘a lot of disturbance’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 15:17 IST

Musician Sajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, has said that the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a shock to him. He also said that if someone is responsible for the actor’s death, it will come out during the investigation. Sajid lost his younger brother, singer-composer Wajid Khan, on June 1, just days ahead of Sushant’s death.

Speaking about the young actor’s death, Sajid told Zoom TV, “There were so many people dying around the time Wajid went, I felt a lot of pain. But the second shock that came to my heart was Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. I couldn’t think of it in my dreams. And now these types of gossips are coming out. There are too many people talking right now. There is a lot of disturbance from a lot of places to solve the thing.”

Not willing to point fingers, Sajid added, “I think that results will come out and if somebody is involved (in the case), who is a bad guy, villain, will also come out. There is CBI and there are also a lot of big people.”

Sajid released a new song on Independence Day and dedicated it to his brother. “I made this song for my family and Wajid had told me it is a family song but it will work very well in the context of our country as well. And that’s why we decided to release it for Independence Day,” he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

“When I was discussing this song with Kunal Verma, he came up with beautiful lyrics and we felt we needed a mesmerising voice for it. That’s when we thought of Mohit Chauhan. He agreed to do this song over just a call even though he is out of town. A lot of hearts are crying right now in our country, we decided to acknowledge those feelings on this Independence Day,” he added.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar and Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl, calls out portrayal of patriotism

Sushant died on June 14, at the age of 34. Several law enforcement agencies such as the Mumbai and Patna police, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Central Bureau of Investigation have been involved in investigating the case. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were recently questioned by the ED.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more