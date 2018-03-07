Salman Khan, Dharmendra and Sajid Nadiadwala in one frame. What’s cooking here?

On Tuesday, Warda Nadiadwala tweeted a photo of Salman Khan, Dharmendra and Sajid Nadiadwala in one frame. She captioned the photo, “SN’s super Emotional Moment...with his 2 firsts.. first Hero as producer #dharmendra and first Hero as Director #salmankhan.”

Sn’s super Emotional Moment❤️... with his 2 firsts😍😍.. first Hero as producer #dharmendra and first Hero as Director #salmankhan ...... #sajidnadiadwala pic.twitter.com/WKqgXABLmX — Warda S Nadiadwala🌹 (@WardaNadiadwala) March 6, 2018

Sajid Nadiadwala started his career as a producer in 1992 with Dharmendra-starrer Zulm Ki Hukumat. He went on to produce films like Jeet, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Baaghi.

He turned director with 2014 film Kick that had Salman in the lead role.

Now, with this picture, it is natural to speculate whether he is reuniting with Salman Khan and Dharmedra on a film.

Sajid Nadiadwala is among the biggest producers in Bollywood. His last five films include two Rs 100 crore films, Housefull 3 and Judwaa 2.

His next production venture is Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles. There were also rumours that he is planning a sequel to Kick as well.

He is also working on the fourth instalment of Housefull, but the details about the film haven’t been revealed yet. Housefull is among the most successful franchises in Bollywood.