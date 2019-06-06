Salman Khan fans dance wildly during Bharat screening, Disha Patani shares video. Watch here

Salman Khan’s Bharat co-actor Disha Patani has shared a video that shows fans erupting into a dance during a screening of the highly anticipated film. Bharat, a drama about a man told in parallel to the story of independent India, registered the biggest opening day box office haul for a Salman Khan film.

Disha, who appears as Bharat’s first girlfriend in the film - during his time as a circus stunt performer - took to Instagram to share the video. She captioned it, “Bharat. Slow Motion.” Slow Motion is the name of the song in which Disha appears alongside Salman.

The short video shows fans dancing enthusiastically as the song sequence is played on screen. When the chorus kicks in, it adds to their enthusiasm.

Several fans left comments on Disha’s post, including Bastian chef Kelvin Cheung. “That’s amazing,” he wrote. “The song is superb,” wrote another.

Bharat collected Rs 42.3 crore on Wednesday, a holiday for Eid. It’s Salman highest opening ever, the second highest opening for a Hindi film after Thugs of Hindostan, and the second highest opening of 2019, behind Avengers: Endgame.

The film has received mixed reviews from critics, who praised it as a departure from Salman’s usual action-heavy dramas, and praised Katrina Kaif’s turn as his love interest.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 16:30 IST