Salman Khan parties with birthday boy Saqib Saleem and Race 3 team. See pics

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on bail after being sentenced in the 20-year-old blackbuck case, is back to being his old self as he reached Mumbai on Saturday. He celebrated the birthday of his Race 3 co-star Saqib Saleem on Sunday evening.

Salman returned from Abu Dhabi just days before the scheduled hearing of the blackbuck case in Jodhpur. He was sentenced to five years’ of jail term while the co-accused, actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, were acquitted. Salman was granted bail late Saturday and he flew back to Mumbai.

An elated Saqib shared a picture on his Instagram and wrote, “Bhai.”

Bhai ❤️❤️ A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on Apr 6, 2018 at 11:14pm PDT

In another picture available online, Salman is seen siting in a car with Riteish Deshmukh in the driver’s seat and Bobby Deol in the rear seat.

The entire cast of Race 3, including Bobby, Daisy Shah and Remo D’Souza, wished Saqib on his birthday.

Jacqueline Fernandez was also spotted arriving for the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Race 3 is almost complete with around 20 days’ of shooting left that will be completed in Mumbai itself.

Race 3 is the third film in the hit Race franchise and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. While Abbas-Mustan directed the first two iterations of Race and both films had Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, Remo D’Souza is directing the latest movie that is set to hit theatres on Eid 2018.

