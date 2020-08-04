Salman Khan’s Raksha Bandhan video features all from his sisters Arpita and Alvira to nieces Alizeh and Ayat. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:33 IST

Salman Khan has shared several pictures from his Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Monday. This was also his niece Ayat, Arpita Khan’s daughter’s first Raksha Bandhan and the family got together to celebrate.

Sharing a video which comprises of all the pictures, Salman wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan - Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai, Janmon ka sangam hai...” The pictures show his sisters Arpita and Alvira Khan tying rakhis to their three brothers - Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Alvira’s daughter Alizeh is also seen tying rakhis to Sohail’s son Nirvaan, Arbaaz’s son Arhaan and Arpita’s son Ahil in the pictures. An adorable picture also shows Ayat tying a rakhi to her brother Ahil with the help of her mother.

Earlier, Salman had shared two pictures of all the men from the family, showing off their rakhis by posing with their hand in front of their faces. The group picture features all from Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail to Ayush Sharma, Atul Agnihotri.

Also read: Neeraj Kabi says instead of arguing about nepotism ‘raise your talent’: ‘There is no way that you will be eliminated’

Arpita gave birth to Ayat on Salman Khan’s birthday in December last year. Talking about why she chose to deliver the child on that date, husband Aayush Sharma had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “The due date was last week of December or first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (as Salman is lovingly called) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday... Also, it saves me from giving multiple parties! Arpita has a habit of throwing lavish parties, so I was anyway thinking how much I’ve got to earn to celebrate hers, mine, Ahil’s (three year old son) and Ayat’s birthdays.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more