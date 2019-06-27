Salman Khan shares photo with his ‘most loving, loyal and selfless’ dog, internet cannot keep calm, see pic

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who has been sharing fun pictures and videos on social media of late, treated fans with yet another picture that gives a sneak peek into his personal life. Tweeting a picture with a dog, Salman wrote, “Spending time with the most loving, loyal and selfless species.”

In the picture, Salman is seen caressing the dog. Salman is extremely fond of animals, especially dogs. Salman had three pets — Saint, Mowgli and Veer. His previous pet dogs, My Son and My Jaan, died in 2009. Another dog, My Love, died more recently, in 2018. The actor bid farewell to the pet with an emotional tweet. “My most beautiful my love gone today. God bless her soul,” he wrote.

Salman has been on a high since his last release, Bharat, has been breaking records at the box office. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and featuring Katrina Kaif, the film has crossed Rs 200 crore in domestic markets alone.

He has completed shooting for portions of the third film in his hit cop series, Dabangg and will soon begin shooting for the rest of the film that also stars Sudeep and Soankshi Sinha. After Dabangg 3, Salman will start working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah that pairs him opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time. Slated for an Eid 2020 release, Inshallah is a love story where Salman plays an elder businessman while Alia essays the role of a young, aspiring actress.

