Sameer Sharma had shared moving note on mental health after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘A pain so unbearable yet inexplicable’

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 16:25 IST

Actor Sameer Sharma, who was found dead at his home on Thursday at the age of 44, had shared excerpts from a book to spread awareness about depression post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sameer captioned the post, “Read this if you cared about Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Talking about how mental health and what a person suffering from depression goes through, the excerpt read, “Do you understand the meaning of taking your own life? Don’t imagine it.”

It further read, “So let’s not for a second even assume that he was a coward. But why does he do it? Not because of any social or financial or any other pressure. He does it because the devil just doesn’t stop screaming, a scream which causes a pain so unbearable yet completely inexplicable.”

Sameer’s last Instagram post was a picture of the beach as the actor was fascinated by the sea and often shared pictures of the beaches and glimpses of the Mumbai city on his Instagram page. The actor had last shared a stunning picture of a rocky beach with the vast sea in front and grey clouds hovering overhead. A silhouette of a lanky boy can also be seen in the picture shared on July 29.

He had also shared a poem (not written by him) on July 27 which read, “I built my pyre and slept on it and with my fire it was lit and all that was me I burned in it. ... I killed my dream to wake up from it. Now my dream is gone and I with it. I woke up to ashes and I was in it. I took what was left, and left it in a stream and hoped my ashes this time have a better dream.”

Sameer had also written a poem on July 21. He wrote, “Don’t kid yourselves, you’re all judgmental, whether you accept it or not. Even i am, i m judging you right now, see? That moral high ground you think you’re standing on, is nothing but the graveyard of your dead conscience.”

Sameer had worked in several TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke and Left Right Left. He was also seen in a few films including Sidharth Malhotra-starrers Hasee Toh Phasee and Ittefaq.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

